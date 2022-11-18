WWE Superstar Kevin Owens will make his acting debut in 2023 – Reports

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens might become another name to transition from a professional wrestler to a full-time actor. According to recent reports, he is set to make his acting debut next year.

In 2015, Kevin Owens moved from NXT to the main roster as he had a trilogy of matches with John Cena. Later, he added the Intercontinental Championship and became the second-ever Universal Champion on WWE RAW with the help of his mentor Triple H.

However, the past few years haven't been as fruitful as his early years under the old regime. Kevin Owens has some major plans for the following year as he is set to make his acting debut. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) provided an update on Owens' plans:

"Owens makes his acting debut in a 2023 series on Quebec television. The show is a French language show on Crave called “Bon Matin Chuck” (Good Morning Chuck) directed by JF Rivard, who has a very good reputation as a TV director in Quebec. Rivard and two of the producers, Lou Belanger and Marieme Ndiaye are wrestling fans and because of that asked for Owens on the show. His scenes for 2023 have already been filmed." [H/T - BodySlam]

It will be interesting to see Owens make his transition from wrestling to acting. SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan recently made her television debut in Chucky.

Kevin Owens might return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline is currently dominating WWE and no superstar has been able to stop Roman Regin's tyranny on both brands as the world champion. Last week, The Brawling Brutes returned to its full strength and went up against The Bloodline with the help of Drew McIntyre.

It's been a while since WWE Universe has witnessed Kevin Owens on RAW or SmackDown. According to a new report from PWInsider, The Prizefighter might be back as soon as the next episode of SmackDown to join forces with The Brawling Brutes and McIntyre to go up against The Bloodline:

"As we noted several days ago, there was a concern Kevin Owens tweaked his knee at a live event over the weekend. We are told that currently, Owens is slated to be at this Friday's SmackDown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series on 11/26."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Kevin Owens is currently slated to be at this Friday's Smackdown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series.



- PWInsider Kevin Owens is currently slated to be at this Friday's Smackdown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series. - PWInsider https://t.co/C4ucZFDMrm

It will be interesting to see if Owens joins the fight to take down The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Do you want to see Owens enter WarGames? Sound off in the comment section.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes