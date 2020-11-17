WWE Superstar Murphy potentially getting his first name back

Murphy has been on a roll lately on WWE SmackDown. This past week on the Blue brand, Murphy turned his back on his former Messiah Seth Rollins and thereby helped Rey Mysterio to pick up a crucial victory over Rollins which in turn led to Mysterio accepting his and Aalyah's relationship.

That might not be all in store for the former disciple of Rollins as Murphy might be getting his first name back. It was earlier this year that WWE dropped 'Buddy' from Buddy Murphy and he became just Murphy.

Now, if one checks out Murphy's official Twitter handle, they will notice that he has added the first name of 'Buddy' back to his profile.

Buddy Murphy is back again?

However, as of this writing, his profile on the official WWE website is still listed as Murphy. Maybe, they are yet to update.

Murphy is listed right next to WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon

Murphy is not the only one to have a part of his name taken away. However, if he officially gets his first name back, he will be the only Superstar after Mustafa Ali to lose his first name and then get it back.

Murphy's time in WWE

After Murphy moved on to the main roster from 205 Live, the momentum that he had while he was on the Purple brand was kind of lost in the shuffle. Despite being a formidable former Cruiserweight Champion, The Best Kept Secret of WWE did not get the best of opportunities on RAW and SmackDown.

Murphy found his calling after aligning himself with Seth Rollins as his disciple on RAW earlier this year and he even became RAW Tag Team Champions with The Monday Night Messiah. However, the past few months saw Murphy getting rebuked and insulted by Rollins for his shortcomings against the latter's feuds with Rey Mysterio.

While he was “Burning it down!” On #WWERAW - I was “Tearing the roof off!” On #205live! — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) November 16, 2020

Eventually, Murphy stepped out of Rollins' shadow and even got into a relationship with Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah which was initially met with disapproval from the Mysterio family. However, that has changed since last week after Murphy helped Mysterio to defeat Rollins.

Although everything seems to be going well now for Murphy, he still has to face Rollins this Friday on SmackDown.