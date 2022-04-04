WWE Superstar reportedly upset that their match was cut short at WrestleMania 38

Tensions were running high backstage at WrestleMania 38 Saturday.

Last night's scheduled tag team matchup that featured The New Day against Sheamus and Ridge Holland was pulled due to time constraints.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the match itself was scheduled to be the shortest match of the show. This led to "at least one person involved" in the tag match being reportedly "very upset" last night that they were only getting ten minutes with entrances.

WWE announced early Sunday morning that the match had been moved to night two of WrestleMania 38. However, the match is reportedly in the exact same spot on the card that it was last night, which is right before the main event itself.

Rick Boogs was injured at WrestleMania 38 Saturday

The shortest match of WrestleMania last night ended up being the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match which saw The Usos defend the titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Sapp reports that the match was initially scheduled for 15 minutes with entrances before the untimely injury occurred. While the finish itself was changed, the outcome remained the same as The Usos were always planned to retain their titles.

It may have come as a surprise, even with this match going short due to injury, that WWE was still unable to fit another tag match into the show. It'll be interesting to see if The New Day, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland will get more time to compete this evening than originally planned. The WWE Universe will find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on New Day's match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland being bumped to night two of WrestleMania 38? Do you think Rick Boogs' injury greatly affected last night's overall card? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

