WWE Superstar set to return after 231 days at tonight’s NXT - Reports

The WWE NXT brand is gearing up for its big Atlanta episode and Vengeance Day, which will carry them to Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. As the company signs new talents and develops the current crop, one of its most controversial wrestlers is ready to return.

Javier Bernal has been on the shelf since suffering a broken foot on the June 7 NXT Level Up. The 25-year-old teamed with Drake Morreaux for a loss to Riley Osborne and Duke Hudson and was injured by taking Osborne's floor dive. Bernal went under the knife less than three weeks later. This was the first-ever surgery for the former college football player.

According to Fightful Select, Big Body Javi is now set to return. Bernal was originally expected to be out of action for around six months, but he's now scheduled to return to the ring at tonight's NXT taping from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Javi is booked for a dark match at tonight's show, and there's no word yet on who his opponent will be. It remains to be seen when Bernal will be brought back to NXT TV.

Bernal and NXT's Tatum Paxley went public with their engagement in September 2023. The happy couple tied the knot on September 28, 2024.

Updated WWE NXT preview for tonight

World Wrestling Entertainment has announced that Lexis King will defend the NXT Heritage Cup against Charlie Dempsey on tonight's live NXT episode:

NXT Women's Champion Giulia will appear

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defends against Charlie Dempsey

NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo defends against Ridge Holland

NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Eddy Thorpe

Corey Graves is rumored to return to the NXT commentary desk on tonight's live episode but amid controversy. However, there have been conflicting reports on his status from backstage.

