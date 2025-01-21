  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE Superstar set to return after 231 days at tonight’s NXT - Reports

WWE Superstar set to return after 231 days at tonight’s NXT - Reports

By Marc Middleton
Modified Jan 21, 2025 23:23 GMT
WWE NXT Superstars in action for the WWE Universe
WWE NXT Superstars in action for the WWE Universe (Photo credit: wwe.com)

The WWE NXT brand is gearing up for its big Atlanta episode and Vengeance Day, which will carry them to Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. As the company signs new talents and develops the current crop, one of its most controversial wrestlers is ready to return.

Javier Bernal has been on the shelf since suffering a broken foot on the June 7 NXT Level Up. The 25-year-old teamed with Drake Morreaux for a loss to Riley Osborne and Duke Hudson and was injured by taking Osborne's floor dive. Bernal went under the knife less than three weeks later. This was the first-ever surgery for the former college football player.

According to Fightful Select, Big Body Javi is now set to return. Bernal was originally expected to be out of action for around six months, but he's now scheduled to return to the ring at tonight's NXT taping from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

Javi is booked for a dark match at tonight's show, and there's no word yet on who his opponent will be. It remains to be seen when Bernal will be brought back to NXT TV.

Bernal and NXT's Tatum Paxley went public with their engagement in September 2023. The happy couple tied the knot on September 28, 2024.

Updated WWE NXT preview for tonight

World Wrestling Entertainment has announced that Lexis King will defend the NXT Heritage Cup against Charlie Dempsey on tonight's live NXT episode:

  • NXT Women's Champion Giulia will appear
  • NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defends against Charlie Dempsey
  • NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo defends against Ridge Holland
  • NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Eddy Thorpe
youtube-cover

Corey Graves is rumored to return to the NXT commentary desk on tonight's live episode but amid controversy. However, there have been conflicting reports on his status from backstage.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी