WWE Superstar Sonya Deville is enjoying a pretty big spotlight on SmackDown at the moment thanks to her ongoing storyline with former tag-team partner Mandy Rose, however, it seems that the wrestler has her eye on a slightly bigger spotlight in the future,

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Deville's agency is pushing for her to take on more acting roles outside of the WWE and are campaigning for the WWE Superstar to be considered for the role of Batwoman in an upcoming DC television show. He writes,

"Deville, who is repped by Anderson Group Public Relations, is attempted to be pushed for acting roles and is in particular being pushed by her agency as rumored to be in he running for the role of “Batwoman” on a new TV series."

Deville recently conducted an interview with Comicbook.com, where she expressed an interest in playing Catwoman because they're into similar things.

"First thing that comes to my mind is Catwoman. Just because I love the all-black attire. I just feel like she's dark and mysterious. I feel like I can relate. Yeah, that would be my first immediate answer, but I definitely have to think on that."

Sonya Deville puts her name in the hat

However, when the news broke that Ruby Rose was exiting her role as Batwoman after one season of helming the CW show, Sonya Deville was quick to react by throwing her name into the hat as a potential replacement,

We've certainly seen that Deville has some acting chops thanks to her segments over the last few months as Mandy Rose's friend, turned antagonist and we certainly know that she has the physical skills needed to play a superhero. With that in mind, we're all for it!

