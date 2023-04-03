WWE Superstar will pull double duty on both nights of WrestleMania - Reports

WWE is now in the middle of the second night of WrestleMania. It seems that one superstar might be featured on both nights of the show and might even have a match on both nights, if the latest reports are to be believed.

At WrestleMania Night One, The Miz made his way out to the ring but was interrupted by Snoop Dogg. They were interrupted by Pat McAfee, with Snoop Dogg making the match between the two stars official.

This resulted in Pat McAfee getting a win over The Miz on the biggest stage of them all in a matter of four minutes.

Now, a report by Fightful Select has indicated that The Miz is set to appear with Snoop Dogg again tonight. On top of that, the time set for The Miz's appearance on WrestleMania Night 2 is the same as last night. Within that time, the A-List Superstar ended up having a match.

Thus, there has been some speculation that the star might be set for another match on Night 2 as well. Either way, The Miz will be pulling double duty, appearing on both nights.

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Pat McAfee beats Miz at #WrestleMania that was fun Pat McAfee beats Miz at #WrestleMania that was fun https://t.co/VhfS5MvJ6N

If he does have a match tonight, it remains to be seen who he will face. The star will certainly be looking to make things right after his loss last night.

