As reported first by Gary Cassidy, WWE instructed the talents to be prepared to travel again. Fightful Select confirmed the report and revealed the backstage reactions to WWE's latest decision.

Based on many wrestlers who spoke to Fightful, the report stated that the reactions were that of 'groans and frustration.' Several Superstars believed that WWE's decision to travel again is an ill-timed one considering that the company is currently facing another COVID-19 outbreak.

A top wrestler, whose name was not revealed, stated that the WWE had not done much to create confidence amongst the talents. They feel that the situation won't get any better once they get back on the road.

While the Superstars miss performing in front of a live audience, they all understand the reality and the risks of traveling.

Triple H's comments on WWE possibly traveling again

WWE's latest move comes after Triple H explained during a recent media call that he doesn't see the WWE entourage traveling anytime soon to conduct shows in different cities.

"It's, again, a touch-and-go situation. If you settle in one location, maybe you get there a little bit sooner. As far as WWE getting back to a traveling show that's in different cities every week or different cities every night sometimes, I just don't, just my opinion, but I don't see that happening for a while. We're still in the thick of this, and it seems to be, now that things are, in some places, ramping back up, but also at the same point in time, life must go on for people. They're opening events up, and they're opening things up here. We are looking to see, as things open, what is available, but we will not execute something that we don't feel like we can do safely for our performers, for our staff, for our crew, and for fans. We don't want to put people at risk unnecessarily, so we're doing everything we can."

WWE's current contract with the Amway Center expires on October 31st, and there has been talk about the company possibly working on an exit plan from the ThunderDome model.

The fact that the company has told its talents to prepare to travel does mean that a plan is currently in the works.