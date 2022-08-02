WWE Superstars reportedly worried backstage about 'losing their spots' under Triple H

Dave Meltzer recently reported that there are concerns amongst talents about their positions in WWE following Triple H's appointment as the head of creative.

WWE has kicked off a new era after Vince McMahon retired from the company amidst several misconduct allegations. The fanbase has widely celebrated Triple H's rise to power as they expect him to offer a more entertaining product.

The hope seemingly is for Triple H to push new faces, but that also means a few others might lose their spots on the card. The company can't prominently feature every wrestler, and some are allegedly worried about their on-screen future:

Here's what was stated during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:

"I've heard from some talent, and generally, they are positive," stated Dave Meltzer. "But there are definitely people who are worried that they're gonna lose their spots, and there will be some people who will, because you're gonna have different visions of who the top people are. And not everyone can be a top person," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Triple H's positive impact can already be felt in WWE

SummerSlam 2022 marked the first premium live event in the Paul Levesque era of WWE, and it thankfully ended up being a successful outing for the promotion.

Bayley returned to TV and introduced her new faction featuring former NXT stars Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai). Becky Lynch turned babyface as she stood by Bianca Belair during a face-off with The Role Model's stable.

Ciampa has also seemingly benefited from recent management changes as he is reportedly one of the RAW stars who will shine in a WWE without Vince McMahon.

Additionally, speculation is rife that a few former WWE stars could be tempted into re-signing as Triple H is a universally-liked figure in the business. While it's undoubtedly a great time to be a wrestling fan, a handful of superstars might, unfortunately, lose some momentum in the grander scheme of things.

Which WWE stars do you feel can inadvertently lose their spots? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

