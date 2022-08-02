Ciampa could get a new theme song in WWE

The theme song used by WWE Superstar Ciampa in WWE NXT could potentially be introduced on the main roster.

After the break-up of his DIY tag team with Johnny Gargano in 2017, Ciampa struck out as a cold, remorseless heel on NXT. Initially, The Blackheart had no theme music. Eventually though, he was given the heavy metal track No One Will Survive by CFO$.

When the former NXT Champion moved to RAW, he used Fight To Survive by Def Rebel. However, new reports from Fightful Select suggest Triple H's return could also see the reintroduction of Ciampa's old theme. (But nothing has been confirmed yet.)

CFO$ is no longer working with WWE after payment issues with their publisher. Though "the E" initially planned to buy CFO$ out of this deal, plans fell through and the partnership was terminated.

What does the future hold for Ciampa in WWE?

The former NXT Tag Champion has been involved in a major storyline with The Miz and Logan Paul lately. Ciampa was even at ringside alongside Maryse for The Miz's match at Summerslam.

But it looks like he could move on to bigger things in WWE. It was noted in the same Fightful Select report that Triple H has big creative plans for The Blackheart moving forward.

The Game supposedly wants to see the two-time NXT Champ in more matches that showcase his talents. This was witnessed as recently as on Monday night RAW, where he was matched against Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable.

It will be interesting to see if Ciampa's old WWE NXT theme makes a return. You can read more about The Blackheart by clicking right here.

