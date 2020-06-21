The Forgotten Sons to reportedly get a new gimmick on returning to SmackDown

After the recent turn of events, The Forgotten Sons might be getting a new gimmick.

The Forgotten Sons have been taken off WWE programming for a while now.

When will they return to SmackDown?

Recent NXT call-ups The Forgotten Sons were starting to make an impact on the WWE main roster, but things aren't looking good for the trio of Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake currently. The Forgotten Sons were supposed to feud with The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, but the massive backlash following a politically motivated tweet from Jaxson Ryker forced WWE to pull the plug on the storyline.

As per Paul Davis of wrestlingnews.co, whenever Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake return to WWE TV, they might get a new gimmick.

There has been talk of a new gimmick for Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake when they return to television. I don’t know when they will return to WWE TV but one person I spoke with says that their current gimmick won’t work now because of what is going on in the real world with the protests around the country.

As previously noted, there are several wrestlers in the company who were furious when they read Ryker’s comments on social media while a few others were willing to talk with him and try to help him understand why there is a Black Lives Matter movement. As of this writing, I have not heard anything yet on if Ryker has reached out to anyone in the locker room who was upset with him.

Although I am part of a tag team while I wrestle, I am my own person with my own thoughts and beliefs. It pains me to see what’s going on in the world. I fought for the freedom of our country and ALL of the people who live here. — Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) June 2, 2020

The Forgotten Sons in WWE

Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake started teaming up in February 2018, calling themselves - The Forgotten Sons. They made their WWE NXT TV debut in August of that year and soon defeated The Street Profits in a match with the help of some distraction.

The Forgotten Sons entered the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and went all the way to the finals, but were defeated by the eventual winners, Richochet and Aleister Black. After being unsuccessful in capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: XXV, the trio entered the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but were eliminated in the first round.

Advertisement

On the SmackDown episode after WrestleMania 36, The Forgotten Sons made their WWE main roster debut and defeated Lucha House Party. They later went on to attack the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the New Day before being taken off TV after the controversial tweet.

It remains to be seen whether WWE brings them back anytime soon. Stay tuned for further updates on the situation.