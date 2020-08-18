This week's UFC 252 event saw a rather controversial ending to their main event. Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic did battle for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, with the latter coming away with the win. However, the victory was controversial, to say the least, with an eye-poke involved in the ending. Now, WWE appears to have taken a shot at UFC 252's main event between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic on this week's RAW Underground.

What happened at UFC 252: Cormier vs Miocic?

Daniel Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic in a UFC Heavyweight Championship. The fight was the third time that the two fighters had clashed. DC had won the first time, becoming Heavyweight Champion, and Miocic regained the title in their second clash.

One of the things that has become common in this trilogy, is the eye poke. For some reason or another, both fighters have been poked in the eye by the other multiple times during their fights for the title.

The UFC 252 fight was no exception. During the third round, it was later seen that Stipe Miocic had poked Daniel Cormier in the eye. The moment was not really seen and according to Cormier, his vision was hampered for the rest of his fight. Stipe Miocic got the win in the fight by decision.

The eye poke that Daniel Cormier says caused him to lose vision in his left eye at #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/b6R5DalYoS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

Later, it was revealed that Daniel Cormier had suffered a torn cornea due to the eye poke. Cormier also announced his retirement from UFC after the fight.

WWE takes possible shot at UFC 252: Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic

During this week's episode of the Red brand, RAW Underground featured a spot that could possibly be a shot at the UFC 252 main event between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Dolph Ziggler was facing Erik of The Viking Raiders in WWE's RAW Underground, which is rather similar to MMA in some ways. During the fight, Dolph Ziggler was able to get the Sleeper Hold on Erik and then poked him in the eye blatantly. In RAW Underground, this was allowed and saw him win the match after Erik could not continue. Ivar will now battle Dolph Ziggler on next week's WWE RAW Underground.

However, the moment came on WWE a few days after Daniel Cormier's career and the UFC Heavyweight Championship fight came to an end in such a similar manner. Whether this is a shot at UFC or not cannot be stated for sure, but the level of coincidence of this happening the very night after Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic is rather high.