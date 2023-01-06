WWE talent allegedly concerned about Vince McMahon return, potential change to SmackDown tomorrow? - Reports

According to new reports, WWE talent is allegedly concerned about Vince McMahon's return to creative.

Over the past few weeks, there has been speculation that Vince McMahon regretted his decision to retire and was planning on returning to the company. If that wasn't enough, there have also been rumors that Vince was planning to return and sell the company.

Today, these rumors were confirmed as Vince issued a press release stating that he wants to return to the company as Executive Chairman as he could enable the media rights negotiations and review any strategic alternatives.

As the news broke, Fightful Select reported that a top talent within WWE was asking what the possibilities were of Vince's return to creative. The chance that he could return to creative has been a concern among the talent.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 According to The Wall Street Journal Vince McMahon plans on returning to WWE.



Please God don’t let this happen 🤦🏽‍♂️ According to The Wall Street Journal Vince McMahon plans on returning to WWE. Please God don’t let this happen 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8T2n7Yu8DL

Two sources within the creative department informed Fightful that they had not learned of any adjustments to their duties and said they were sent some notes for SmackDown shortly before the McMahon Wall Street Journal story.

The unanimous reaction that Fightful gained from the many people who commented on the matter was "bad news" or "news above their pay grade" that they wouldn't concern themselves with until they needed to.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sport's pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

WWE stock price went up by 12% following the WSJ story about Vince McMahon's return

Since the Wall Street Journal article regarding Vince's return was published, the WWE stock price has witnessed massive gains.

The possibility of a WWE sale has sent the stock price soaring as high as 12 percent in after-market trading.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston $WWE stock is up 12% currently in after-market trading. Possibly driven by the notion Vince will come back to sell the company. $WWE stock is up 12% currently in after-market trading. Possibly driven by the notion Vince will come back to sell the company. https://t.co/ZI1UVStQcu

Mr. McMahon's recent press release should help the stock price gain even more momentum over the next few days. As far as his return is concerned, we will have to wait and see how the company's Board of Directors responds to Mr. McMahon's press release.

Do you think Vince McMahon's return will be good for the company? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes