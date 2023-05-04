WWE talent informed about the surprising new ban in the company - Reports

WWE talent getting informed about bans isn't a new thing. Time and again, superstars are hit with a mandate that bans them from committing a particular act. There has been a new report about the latest ban.

It's well-known that the PG-friendly sports entertainment juggernaut doesn't necessarily encourage blood or show it on TV. While there are some rare moments, as a whole, the company has avoided intentional bleeding for the most part, as it doesn't reflect well on their family-friendly product.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the company has officially banned superstars from posting photos that involve them bleeding.

"There were two segments on this show where somebody ended up covered in blood and apparently there is a new rule that WWE talent are not allowed to take pictures of their injuries and there is an absolute 'you are not allowed to take pictures of any blood whatsoever.'" (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Sheamus @WWESheamus ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️ #BangerMania Aftermath.. still wanna smash his stupid face in⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️ Aftermath.. still wanna smash his stupid face in 🇮🇪⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️🇦🇹 #BangerMania💥 https://t.co/ai7ZZXyg1T

Vince Russo recalled a bizarre WWE rule that you never knew about

WWE having weird bans has been a story for a long time - and it's nothing new, not even as recent as the controversial third-party ban for superstars.

Vince Russo previously revealed that when he began his career as a creative writer for Vince McMahon, nobody was even allowed to have facial hair:

"Oh, bro, when I started there, you weren't allowed to have facial hair. It was like George Steinbrenner. Oh god, no. You could not have anything on your face. Across the board, bro. Oh god, yeah, that was a big rule. The sneezing thing is very true, bro. Even those who refuse to wear a jacket during the winter, those who won't wear a jacket!" [46:40 – 48:00]

Do you think it's odd not to let superstars post photos of them bleeding? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes