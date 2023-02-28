Details of a WWE rule not allowing people within the company to have facial hair revealed (Exclusive)

WWE talents have had to abide by various bizarre rules over the years, and it seems like even backstage personnel have faced the same predicament. As revealed on this week's Legion of RAW, people behind the scenes were not allowed to have facial hair back in the day during the Attitude Era.

It might seem like an odd rule now, considering Triple H is in charge of the creative and has, for a long time, sported one of the most majestic beards in the world of pro wrestling.

However, things were pretty different back when Vince McMahon was in complete control, and while many regulations were relaxed as the years passed, some were pretty weird, to say the least.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recalled a few details of the company's strange backstage rulebook:

"Oh, bro, when I started there, you weren't allowed to have facial hair. It was like George Steinbrenner. Oh god, no. You could not have anything on your face. Across the board, bro. Oh god, yeah, that was a big rule. The sneezing thing is very true, bro. Even those who refuse to wear a jacket during the winter, those who won't wear a jacket!" [46:40 – 48:00]

What was the unwritten WWE rule about not wearing jackets during the winter?

During an old episode of SK Wrestling's 'The Bro Show,' Vince Russo revealed that wearing a jacket was oddly frowned upon at WWE shows. The logic behind attracting heat was that walking around with a jacket was a sign of weakness and an apparent lack of masculinity.

The former WWE Head Writer also admitted that watching Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon without jackets during a snowstorm was amongst the most ridiculous things he'd experienced in his wrestling career.

Here's Russo making the astonishing revelation:

"You couldn't - if you wore a jacket in the winter, that (meant) you were weak. No jackets in the winter; we're manly men. The most ridiculous stuff I ever saw in my life. Him and Shane McMahon would walk out in a snowstorm not wearing a jacket."

What is the most bizarre WWE rule you've heard about? Let us know in the comments section below.

