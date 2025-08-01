WWE temporarily stops construction on SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

SummerSlam 2025 might be in trouble. This comes after it has emerged that WWE has reportedly stopped construction on the sets.SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest Premium Live Events of the year. The show is one of the company's oldest and most notable events, and is often referred to as one of the big four PLEs. This year's show promises to be historic as it will take place across two nights for the first time ever. The event will take place this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Given the magnitude of the show, WWE has announced several high-profile matches that will take place over the two nights.According to reports from Fightful Select, the weather in the New York/New Jersey area has resulted in a lot of travel delays and cancellations. This has also affected the construction of the SummerSlam set. There were flood warnings in the afternoon on July 31, and everyone was brought off the field of MetLife, and a shelter was put in place where the ring area will be. Sources within WWE shared no concerns about whether the set construction would be completed in time. Fightful got the chance to look at the construction area. The stage and multi-tiered set were being put together, while the ringside area was not set up yet.Aiden English predicts CM Punk will make history at WWE SummerSlam 2025One of the most highly anticipated matches of SummerSlam is the World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Gunther. The Straight Edge Superstar earned the right to battle the Ring General after he won a gauntlet match on the 14th July episode of RAW. If Punk wins, he will be the first person to hold two different versions of the World Heavyweight Championship.Speaking on his Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, predicted that Punk will win at SummerSlam so that Gunther could move towards a bigger program with John Cena.&quot;I think you're right. They've also been putting a lot of stock in Gunther, and they have. I think this is the moment for that, and you could build Gunther maybe towards something bigger with John Cena. I think it's Punk, and this might be the night,&quot; English said. (From 1:08:05 to 1:08:20)It will be interesting to see if CM Punk walks out of SummerSlam with the World Title.