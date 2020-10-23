WWE trainees reportedly make "formal complaints" about COVID protocols

WWE have been affected heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a few outbreaks reportedly happening in the recent past. The company have tried to take various precautions, but there have been reports about how NXT trainees were afraid of returning to the Performance Center.

Now, another report has claimed that the WWE NXT trainees have made formal complaints to authorities to highlight the protocols that have not been followed.

WWE trainees complain about COVID protocols

According to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc, many trainees at the Performance Center have voiced their opinion about "daily operations and protocols not being followed".

"Wrestling Inc. learned that it is internally believed that several trainees from the Performance Center and / or NXT talent made formal complaints about daily operations and protocols not being followed. A few weeks ago a couple of people spoke up at an NXT taping about what they called "anti-maskers" not following guidelines outside of NXT and training classes, while potentially putting others at risk due to their actions."

The report further stated that WWE wants to ensure that protocols are followed by everyone and that the trainees/Superstars have to be "conscious about what they are posting on social media". WWE want to make sure that photos posted by talent on social media should not paint the company in bad light if it shows that talent are not wearing masks and not following protocols.

The report also revealed that if another outbreak happens in WWE, they could ban fans from attending shows. Fans are being allowed in small numbers for NXT shows at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE moved RAW and SmackDown to the Amway Center, which is now dubbed the ThunderDome. All main roster shows and pay-per-views have been held there since August.

NXT moved back to the Performance Center earlier this month and it is now called the Capitol Wrestling Center, an homage to the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, which was the name of the promotion before it eventually became WWE.

WWE's next big show at the Amway Center will be the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which will take place this Sunday.