Triple H has made several changes to the WWE product since becoming the Head of Creative in July. It seems like another one is on the way, in the form of a beloved premium live event returning to the calendar.

Following reports from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics that the company had canceled its Day 1 show for 2023, there has been speculation over WWE replacing it to maintain 12 premium live events per year. That seems to be the direction.

Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there have been discussions within WWE that King of the Ring will be returning as a premium live event. Here is what he wrote:

"There is talk of bringing back the King of the Ring tournament with a show that would be both King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring," Meltzer wrote.

The King of the Ring tournament has been a semi-regular concept in recent years, but the last time it happened as a pay-per-view was in 2002. Meltzer also wrote about why the event was canceled back then:

"King of the Ring was dropped as a PPV by Vince McMahon due to drawing weak numbers back in 2002. Today, with no need to have PPVs draw as separate buys, things like not putting on shows that didn’t draw, or having to do the shows in prime time since most of the money comes from the U.S., but now the money is guaranteed by Peacock, changes the dynamic of having the consistent 8 p.m. Eastern time start," Meltzer continued. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Showcasing the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments on their own premium live event would be a welcome move. WWE can increase its importance by adding stakes, like a world title shot, to the respective winners.

Who won the last WWE King of the Ring tournament?

The most recent King of the Ring tournament took place in October 2021, with the final happening at Crown Jewel. It came down to Xavier Woods and Finn Balor in Saudi Arabia, with the New Day member winning the crown.

#WWECrownJewel Xavier Woods winning King of the Ring was an amazing feel-good moment. Nobody wanted this more than Woods. I am so happy for him. Xavier Woods winning King of the Ring was an amazing feel-good moment. Nobody wanted this more than Woods. I am so happy for him.#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/aM3IRmNfuJ

On the women's side, WWE held the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament. However, it wasn't much of a success. All the quarter-final and semi-final matches lasted for a combined total of close to 14 minutes. The final saw Zelina Vega defeat Doudrop at Crown Jewel 2021.

Are you excited about the potential return of King of the Ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

