WWE turned down signing real-life Bloodline member multiple times -Reports

The Bloodline has some of the most talented wrestlers in WWE, and the Samoan faction's storyline has been one of the best in the pro wrestling world. However, according to the latest report, a possible signing of Roman Reigns' cousin, Lance Anoa'i, was turned down multiple times by the Stamford-based company.

Lance has already given several tryouts at the Stamford-based promotion in 2015, 2017, and 2019 as well. The May 27, 2019, edition of RAW was his most famous tryout when he represented the Anoa'i family against Shane McMahon. However, he lost the match and was beaten down by McMahon and Drew McIntyre before Roman Reigns came to his aid.

The 31-year-old has already shown his worth in Major League Wrestling, where he won the World Tag Team Championship. Lance Anoa'i recently parted ways with MLW, which sparked several rumors of him signing with WWE.

However, according to the latest report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the Stamford-based promotion had several opportunities to sign the real-life Bloodline member, and he was on WWE's target for a decade, but Sean believes that there is not much interest in Lance's signing at the moment.

The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have upcoming matches at WWE Crown Jewel

Since Roman Reigns made his return to WWE TV, he has been part of a heated feud with LA Knight. The duo have already confronted each other several times and are now set to face off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, The Bloodline's Enforcer Solo Sikoa is also set to lock horns with John Cena after the latter mentioned that he has not won a singles televised match in over 2002 days and wants to change that narrative.

Fans believe that LA Knight will finally win gold, and if he dethrones Roman Reigns, it will be one of the biggest achievements in his career. Let's see how it all pans out at Crown Jewel 2023.

