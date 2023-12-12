WWE was unhappy after 42-year-old star was asked if he was still friends with CM Punk - Reports

WWE wasn't thrilled one bit when a top reporter once asked a superstar if he was still friends with CM Punk.

Kofi Kingston met Punk in a backstage segment on tonight's episode of RAW. Pictures of the wholesome reunion quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter.

Shortly after, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter to reveal an interesting tidbit in regards to an interview from 2020. SRS interviewed Kofi Kingston back then and asked him whether he was still friends with CM Punk. For those unaware, Punk and Kingston were close friends during the former's previous WWE run.

As per SRS, WWE was not happy over the question being asked and yelled at him. He also added that Kofi was fine with the question.

"I asked Kofi if they were still friends. Kofi was super nice about it, said they hadn't kept in touch but he'll always consider him a brother. I got yelled at by WWE, but I heard Kofi was fine with it! I've interviewed him a bunch since and he's great."

Punk is now back in WWE after nine long years, and he is eyeing the promotion's top prize. Kingston was a mid-card act the last time Punk was a WWE Superstar. The formation of The New Day in 2014 gave a new life to Kingston's waning career, and he went on to win the WWE title at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Would you like to see a feud pitting Kingston and Punk on WWE TV in the near future?

