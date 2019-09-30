WWE News: CM Punk calls former Superstar 'greedy' on Twitter

Punk in WWE

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently posted a series of tweets targeting his former best friend Colt Cabana. Punk referred to Cabana as 'greedy' in one of his tweets as he went on a tirade about the issues between them regarding the lawsuit.

What led to this?

There was a time when Punk and Colt Cabana were the best of friends. Punk even mentioned his name in his now-iconic pipe-bomb promo on Monday Night RAW in 2011. Soon after Punk left WWE in 2014, he gave an interview on Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast, and went into detail on what led to his WWE exit. Punk mentioned how WWE's doctor Chris Amann was neglectful towards his health. Amann wasn't thrilled with the accusations and went on to file a lawsuit against both Cabana and Punk.

The lawsuit didn't end well for Amann, and Punk ended up winning the same. Soon, Cabana filed a lawsuit against Punk, stating that Punk had promised him that he will be fully covered when it comes to expenses that would come from the Amann lawsuit, and was backtracking now. Recently, it was reported that Punk and Cabana have settled the lawsuit.

Punk bashes Cabana on Twitter

Mere hours ago, Punk responded to a tweet that hailed Cabana as a genuinely lovely human being and demonized Punk. The former WWE Champion asked why did Cabana ask to settle the case, when Punk himself wanted to go to the court. The fan replied to Punk, and talked about Punk having lost the joy that Cabana brings. This didn't sit well with Punk, who posted a long rant berating Cabana. He posted another tweet soon after, stating that he loved Cabana, and would've happily given him the money if he had just asked for it. Check out the entire exchange below:

Why’d he ask to settle then? I wanted it to go to trial! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Enjoy donating to the eventual “woe is me” go fund me account. pic.twitter.com/n2K5MAAkqG — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) September 30, 2019

HE SUED ME. He wanted to end the dumb shit HE started? I asked to speak to him, he declined. I asked to enter mediation, he declined. I offered money, IT WASNT ENOUGH! I never wanted ANY of it. He’s as greedy as you are ignorant to who I am, and fooled by who he is. pic.twitter.com/9JFwwMilUe — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) September 30, 2019

I loved the guy. Would’ve done anything for him. And the irony is, if he just would’ve asked for the money, I’d have given it to him. Instead he tried to extort me. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) September 30, 2019

