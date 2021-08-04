WWE worried that SummerSlam may be cancelled, Reason and current status revealed - Reports

WWE SummerSlam 2021's status is seemingly in doubt, as the latest reports suggest that the feeling internally in WWE is that the pay-per-view might get canceled.

SummerSlam is arguably WWE's second-biggest show of the year after WrestleMania. WWE has huge plans for this year's SummerSlam, with reports even indicating that Vince McMahon wants to make it a bigger show than WrestleMania 37. The pay-per-view is set to take place on August 21st from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, WWE internally expects that they will have to return to the Performance Center or go to another venue with the ThunderDome structure in the next couple of weeks. The rising cases of COVID-19 in the United States could lead to large public gatherings being restricted once again.

The report adds that WWE expects to be forced to end its return to the road soon. Proceeding in this non-contained setting would be risky if the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, so WWE might opt to go back to the ThunderDome.

To counter these concerns about SummerSlam possibly getting canceled, WrestleVotes is now reporting that the current plan is still to hold the event at Allegiant Stadium.

"Source says SummerSlam happening at Allegiant Stadium is still the plan, with the event being just 2 weeks out," tweeted WrestleVotes. "WWE has had conversations with the city and venue, and as of this very moment, all things remain on track."

Source says SummerSlam happening at Allegiant Stadium is still the plan, with the event being just 2 weeks out. WWE has had conversations with the city and venue, and as of this very moment, all things remain on track. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 4, 2021

Additionally, a recent mandate from WWE now requires all fans in attendance to wear a mask. That being said, there are no restrictions based on whether the fans in attendance are fully vaccinated.

#SummerSlam event page now confirms all attendees must wear a mask to attend but do not have to be vaccinated. #WWE #SmackDown #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/BSPJRCypfw — John Clark (@johnrclark12) August 4, 2021

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to have some huge matches

The build to WWE SummerSlam 2021 is already underway on RAW and SmackDown. Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now set to defend his title against the returning 16-time world champion John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam 2021.

Other marquee matches include WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg challenging Bobby Lashley for his WWE Championship. Sasha Banks has also made her return to WWE and looks set to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. As for the RAW Women's Championship, Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match.

Apart from the title matches, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will likely face Seth Rollins in a dream bout. All in all, the show has a star-studded card, and WWE will definitely hope to have the pay-per-view in front of a jam-packed stadium with thousands of fans in attendance.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Colin Tessier