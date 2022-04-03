Potential Spoiler on result of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and other matches on Night Two of WrestleMania 38

Night One of WrestleMania 38 is in the history books now as fans eagerly await to see the second night of the grand extravaganza. WrestleMania Saturday saw a major title change as Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

The WWE Universe also witnessed the return of Cody Rhodes, who defeated Seth Rollins. Finally, the main event featured the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin as he picked up a victory over Kevin Owens.

A total of eight matches have been announced for Night Two of WrestleMania 38. We now have last-minute betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline, suggesting the favorites and underdogs.

[Potential Spoilers Ahead]

The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38, also advertised by WWE as the "Greatest WrestleMania match of all time," will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns going up against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a championship unification match.

As per the current odds, Reigns is a -350 favorite to defeat Lesnar, a +225 underdog.

Full last-minute betting odds for WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Here are the current betting odds for the matches scheduled to take place on Night Two of the Show of Shows.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-350) vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (+225)

Bobby Lashley (+130) vs. Omos (-170)

Edge (+150) vs. AJ Styles (-200)

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (-150) vs. Street Profits (+150) vs. Alpha Academy (+400)

Pat McAfee (-170) vs. Austin Theory (+130)

Johnny Knoxville (-300) vs. Sami Zayn (+200)

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega & Carmella (+500) vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya (+750) vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (+185) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi (-200)

Max Jesse Milford @MaxJesseMilf30 Edge Vs AJ Styles At Wrestlemania Sunday Edge Vs AJ Styles At Wrestlemania Sunday https://t.co/IZLfVRH9Xm

Due to time constraints, WWE was forced to cut the scheduled match between Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland from Night One. It has now been announced that the two tag teams will face each other on Night Two.

