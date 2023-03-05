Former UFC World Champion and multi-time RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, could reportedly miss this year's WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been wreaking havoc on the women's tag team division in WWE alongside her partner and fellow UFC horsewoman Shayna Baszler. There were speculations of the two challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

As per a report from Xero News, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will go after the women's tag title after WrestleMania 39. The report adds that Rousey's arm injury could lead to her and Baszler missing out on the WrestleMania 39 card:

"Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler look set to come for the Women's Tag Team Championships after WrestleMania 39, Rousey's arm "injury" may be what keeps Baszler and herself off the Mania card, freeing up the space for the 6 Women Tag Team Match," reported Xero News.

Ronda Rousey appeared with an arm sling on WWE SmackDown recently

Ronda Rousey was scheduled to team up with Shayna Baszler and take on Tegan Nox and Natalya on SmackDown. However, a backstage brawl led to the match being changed to a singles bout between Baszler and Nox, which the former won.

Rousey appeared on the show but was wearing an arm sling, which was later reported to be her aggravating a previous injury.

A report from WrestlingNews earlier suggested that Rousey has been pushing for a women's tag title championship run with Shayna Baszler. It was further added that she gets what she wants and that the two stars are set to have a long run with the tag titles, potentially lasting through spring and summer.

Speaking of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, the titles changed hands last week on Monday Night RAW. The returning WWE Hall of Famer Lita teamed up with Becky Lynch in the main event to defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on a potential tag title victory for Rousey and Baszler.

