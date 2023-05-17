Rumored lineup for the 2023 Men's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Edge, Cody Rhodes, and 7 others

WWE Money in the Bank will emanate live from The O2 arena in London, England, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. While the spectacle is still months away, social media has been buzzing with rumors and speculations regarding the premium live event of late.

A recent report has suggested that several top names could feature in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Better Wrestling Experience via Cagesideseats has revealed that the Stamford-based company is considering the following stars for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Cody Rhodes

Gunther

Finn Balor

Chad Gable

Edge

Bobby Lashley

Matt Riddle

Damian Priest

LA Knight

However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and it will be interesting to see how the final lineup for the high-stakes bout shapes up in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, this would be the first MITB premium live event outside of the USA and WWE's first major event in England since 2003. Fans can expect a stacked card for the premium live event besides the traditional ladder matches.

LA Knight is rumored to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

For those unaware, a recent report suggested that LA Knight is the leading candidate to win this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London, England. The veteran has made a name for himself in WWE courtesy of his character work and promo skills. His recent run has earned him huge praise from fans and critics alike.

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ Some Money in the bank information:



-LA Knight is still, and has been the favourite for the Money In The Bank briefcase for a while. Things can change but as of today, he is the most spoken backstage in regards winning MITB.



-The women, i'm told is up in the air as of right now Some Money in the bank information:-LA Knight is still, and has been the favourite for the Money In The Bank briefcase for a while. Things can change but as of today, he is the most spoken backstage in regards winning MITB.-The women, i'm told is up in the air as of right now

In a recent exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Knight.

"I think he’s a very valuable performer to them, and they wanna take their time with him. I’d rather [suggest] they take their time instead of trying to rush him. I think that helps him in the long run, and that helps WWE (…) He kind of puts off a little bit of Stone Cold vibes to me.“He goes, ‘Hey, let me talk to you,’ and people like that. I think he can go out there, and as the old saying goes, he can talk them into the building.“You give him something hot, and I think he’s gonna take off and run.” [32:37 - 33:17]

Knight has struggled to find his footing on the main roster following his feud with Bray Wyatt. Nonetheless, if there is any truth behind the recent reports, fans can expect a significant push for the 40-year-old shortly.

