WWE Rumors: Emma and Summer Rae reporting to the Performance Center this week

In a new report, Summer Rae and Emma are reporting to the WWE Performance Center this week in preparation for an on-screen return.

Emma and Summer Rae in WWE NXT

What’s the story?

Former-WWE NXT standouts Emma and Summer Rae on their way back to the ring, as Squared Circle Sirens has reported that they were going back to the WWE Performance Center this week.

In case you didn’t know...

Summer Rae’s time in the WWE hasn’t been anything special.

Years back, her debut was alongside Fandango. When the duo split up, she began a singles career, which didn’t materialise. Plenty of odd rivalries and matches went by without anything sticking. Then, Rae injured her shoulder and hasn’t seen any in-ring action since August 2016.

As for Emma, or Emmalina, her WWE career thus far can go down in the history books as one of the strangest.

She was an accomplished wrestler on WWE NXT. Her match with Paige at the first NXT TakeOver pay-per-view is still one of the best women’s matches in NXT history. However, Emma never found her niche on the main roster.

Also read: Emmalina problems point to bigger problems within the WWE creative team

Her short-lived program with Santino Marella didn’t last long. Then, an 8-week vignette streak teasing a new character called,“Emmalina” had the WWE Universe anxious for a big debut.

When she did have her debut, however, all she said was that she was going back to being Emma. The vignettes continued.

The heart of the matter

While both women have been gone from the squared circle for a lengthy period of time, the Squared Circle Sirens report states they could show up at WrestleMania 33.

“We’re told that Summer Rae was flown down to Orlando, Florida in hopes of being cleared in time for a WrestleMania return alongside Emma. Sources tell us that Vince McMahon has been pushing for Summer Rae and Emma to return to possibly be apart of the SmackDown Women’s match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida in a few weeks.”

What’s next?

If all goes according to plan, Emma and Rae should appear at WrestleMania 33. What doesn’t match the report, however, is the fact that Emma is on the WWE Raw brand and last checked, Rae isn’t even on a show.

So there would have to be changes made in order to make the SmackDown LIVE Women’s championship match more interesting. Unless McMahon changes his mind on Emma, there won’t be big plans for either of them in the foreseeable future.

Author’s Take

Emma and Summer Rae are good wrestlers who have the potential to be champions in the future.

The Australian-born WWE Superstar Emma has had quality matches before. It just doesn’t seem like anybody in Stamford, Connecticut cares about either wrestler on television, however.

From a fan’s perspective, if Rae and Emma weren’t to ever wrestle again, the casual fan may forget who they even were. Hopefully, the rejuvenation of both Superstars helps their respective careers. WrestleMania 33 would be a good start.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com