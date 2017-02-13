WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman is the man responsible for Goldberg's success

Is there anything Paul Heyman can't do, creatively?

Paul Heyman may be the driving force behind Goldberg’s success since his return

What’s the story?

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, Paul Heyman is the man behind Goldberg’s success in his current run with the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg’s return to WWE started last year when it was announced that he would be the pre-order bonus for the WWE 2K17 game. Goldberg and Lesnar would trade barbs over social media throughout the summer, which ultimately led to Brock Lesnar laying out an official challenge to him.

Goldberg answered the challenge in resounding fashion, stunning The Beast Incarnate with two spears and a jackhammer before putting him away in one minute and twenty-six seconds at Survivor Series. Goldberg would use that momentum to announce his participation in the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

Goldberg entered the Rumble with Lesnar already in the ring. The interaction between the two behemoths was brief once more, as Goldberg speared Lesnar again and eliminated him from the match.

Lesnar challenged Goldberg to one more match at WrestleMania 33, and Goldberg accepted. Goldberg will also challenge Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane for the WWE Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

Upon Goldberg’s return to television, he ascended quickly to the status of the number one babyface on Monday Night Raw, if not the entire company.

Goldberg is working a similar schedule to Brock Lesnar, only appearing on a few shows here and there. Many reports have surfaced that this is by design, as Goldberg not being on TV every week makes him feel like a bigger deal.

Based on one particular report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul Heyman is the reason behind Goldberg’s success.

When Meltzer reviewed the segment from the previous episode of Raw where Goldberg challenged Kevin Owens to a match at WWE Fastlane for the Universal Championship, he said that it was a little-known fact that the person who is pretty much responsible for anything Goldberg-related is Paul Heyman.

He also went on to add that this may explain why Goldberg’s promos had been so much better than anyone else had expected that they would be.

What’s next?

Goldberg is set to clash with Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane on March 5th, 2017. Regardless of the result of that match, Goldberg also has a date lined up with Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

If Heyman is indeed behind the Goldberg segments – and there’s no reason to believe he’s not with Meltzer reporting it – then it explains why this run for Goldberg has been so successful.

Regardless of your opinion on Goldberg or Lesnar, that program should lead to some very interesting television in the build to WrestleMania.

