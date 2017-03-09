WWE Rumors: Reason for the structure of the Smackdown Women's Championship match

Two superstars are expected to return for the match.

by Jeremy Bennett News 09 Mar 2017, 00:40 IST

All of these ladies and many more will be in the SmackDown Women’s title match at WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

On this week’s SmackDown, Daniel Bryan announced that Alexa Bliss would be defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship against every available woman on the roster.

CagesideSeats reports that there is hope that Naomi and Eva Marie will be able to return by WrestleMania; which is why the title match is open ended.

In case you didn’t know...

Naomi injured her knee during her title win against Alexa Bliss at the Elimination Chamber pay per view and was originally diagnosed to miss two months of action; which in turn would mean that she would miss WrestleMania in her hometown of Orlando.

As for Eva Marie, she has been very busy with filming movies, and the hope is that her schedule opens up in time for WrestleMania for her to be included in the match as well.

The heart of the matter...

There is also talk of past WWE Superstars Victoria and Kelly Kelly returning to have a role at WrestleMania.

Having the Women’s Championship match being open ended not only gives WWE the flexibility to include Naomi and Eva Marie if they are able to appear, but they can include these returning stars as well.

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan didn’t give a whole lot of detail on this week’s SmackDown regarding the match.

Fans can expect those details to be further fleshed out possibly on next week’s SmackDown. Rumor has it that the match will be a battle royal, but it could very well be an elimination match or even a ladder match.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is good to see some uniqueness between the Raw and Smackdown matches for their respective women’s titles. Just a few weeks ago it almost seemed like both shows were heading towards Fatal-4-Way matches, but now Raw’s match for the Women’s Championship will be a triple threat with SmackDown’s match being a free for all.

If Naomi is unable to compete at WrestleMania in her hometown, that will be heartbreaking. Originally, it seemed like she would be missing out for sure, so this news is encouraging.

As for Eva Marie, she is definitely missed on SmackDown Live, her cocky character is great and she is much improved in the ring. If the WWE can get those two back, along with some returning women, this could be a very fun match.

