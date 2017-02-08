WWE Rumors: Reason why Samoa Joe wore a suit on RAW

Joe wore a suit on RAW to resemble a Hitman.

Joe with the suit on RAW

What's the story?

On the February 6 edition of Monday Night RAW, during the contract signing segment featuring NXT's latest call-up, Samoa Joe, fans were pretty surprised to see Joe in a full-blown suit. A lot of fans thought that this was a very un-Samoa Joe thing and that it seemed way out of character.

On the contrary, F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer thought that WWE made the right decision by sending out Joe wearing a suit. On February 7 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer explained that Joe was portraying the character of a Hitman. Hitmen, as portrayed in films and other media, usually wear suits. Thus, keeping that in mind Joe was made to wear a suit.

In case you didn't know

Samoa Joe after spending two years in NXT got called up to the main roster, wherein he, during the final segment of the January 30 edition of RAW, attacked Seth Rollins on Triple H's orders.

The heart of matter

Speaking on the topic of suits, Meltzer said that the contract signing would've seemed trivial had Joe gone out wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Meltzer added that had Joe gone out wearing his ring attire? It would've created the same aura of triviality. Meltzer said that Joe should keep his ring attire exclusively for matches.

What's next?

On the February 6 edition of RAW, Joe made his main roster in-ring debut against Roman Reigns, wherein he defeated Reigns due to a distraction from Braun Strowman. Joe was supposed to work a match with Seth Rollins at Fastlane, the next RAW-exclusive PPV. But, those plans got scrapped after Rollins reinjured his previously repaired knee.

Thus, for now, the plans for Samoa Joe remain unknown.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Although he looked a bit weird in the suit, it was a correct decision taken by the WWE creatively.