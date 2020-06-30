Reported original major plans for Angel Garza and Andrade

Andrade and Angel Garza are two of the biggest Superstars on RAW

Andrade is a former US Champion as well as NXT Champion

Vega and her 'Boys'

Last week on RAW, we saw Zelina Vega's associates, Angel Garza and Andrade, finally be on the same page and it looked like the two were on their way to tag-team glory.

While talking about the match between Andrade, Garza and The Viking Raiders this week, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed that Andrade and Garza were set to win the tag-team titles at some point.

Although Meltzer went on to add that he's not sure if they will get to win the Championships during their ongoing feud but the plans were in place for them to become Champions at one point.

Speaking about Andrade and Angel Garza, Meltzer had mentioned previously on WOR that the higher-ups are very high on Angel Garza and he could possibly be in line for a major singles push.

Andrade and Garza are okay. I know they are in the long-term plans. They are okay for now, and I think Garza more than Andrade for the long-term. But short-term, you know I think Garza and Andrade are destined for the tag team title. If not, certainly championship matches.

What does the future hold for Andrade and Angel Garza?

Both Garza and Andarde are former Champions in WWE and have all the rankings of top Superstars.

While Andrade and Zelina Vega have been a pair since NXT, and hopefully will remain so in the future, it is likely that it will be Garza who breaks away from the group first as he does not need a mouthpiece given that he has oodles of charisma.

Advertisement

There have been backstage reports even suggesting that Vince McMahon sees a younger Eddie Guerrero in Angel Garza.

The RAW tag-team division needs more top tier tag-teams now that the feud between The Viking Riders and The Street Profits is over. Garza and Andrade would be the perfect team to take on The Street Profits especially after their comedy feud with The Viking Raiders.

While Garza keeps a calm demeanour outside the ring, both him and andrade have a fierce in-ring style which will mesh well with the Street Profits' style of matches inside the WWE ring.