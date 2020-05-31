Reported reason behind Bray Wyatt's recent absence from WWE, update on his immediate future 

Bray Wyatt.

As odd as it sounds, Bray Wyatt has mysteriously disappeared from WWE TV amid his Universal title program with Braun Strowman. WWE has also booked the Universal Champion to defend the title against Miz and Morrison in a handicap match at Backlash.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported in his new video that Bray Wyatt has been given some time off for the birth of his second child with Jojo Offerman. The news of Bray Wyatt going on a mini-hiatus shouldn't surprise anyone as the former Universal Champion recently took to Twitter and posted a picture of his new-born daughter Hyrie Von Rotunda.

When is Bray Wyatt slated to return?

Regarding Bray Wyatt's immediate future, it is being reported that he is expected to be out for a few more weeks before he returns to resume his feud with Braun Strowman. This time, however, Wyatt will unleash The Fiend on the Monster Among Men. That was the storyline direction before his break began and WWE will continue the angle after Backlash.

Tom reported the following:

In news that won't surprise anyone now, I, unfortunately, waited too long to break this one, Bray Wyatt has been given time off for the birth of his second child. That child has now been born. He posted a picture on Twitter, go say hi, and he's expected to have a few more weeks off to self-isolate again afterwards and then will probably return to continue his feud as The Fiend with Braun Strowman.

It's nice that every now and then they are able to give some people some time off even though they don't have that fuller roster at the moment. The shows have been good regardless.

WWE announcing a handicap match for the Universal title makes a lot more sense. The title match should be an easy defense for the Monster Among Men before he shifts his focus back on Bray Wyatt.

As for Wyatt, we at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate him and Jojo Offerman on the birth of their second child. Welcome to the world Hyrie!