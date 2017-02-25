WWE Rumors: Shaq not interested in fighting the Big Show at WrestleMania 33; match not happening?

A year-long hype may get wasted?

The face-off at WrestleMania 32

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with WWE.com, the ‘world’s largest athlete’ The Big Show discussed his potential WrestleMania 33 encounter with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Although Show has been preparing for the bout, he believes that his opponent is trying to back out of the match at WWE’s grandest event. The former World Champion commented:

“I get it. I don't have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He's a busy man. But if he's gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you're serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you're motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he's terrified. He shot his mouth off, he's in over his head and he's trying to back out. So just let me know what's going on, brother."

In case you didn’t know

Last year at WrestleMania 32, Big Show and Shaq had a staredown during the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal. Since then, rumours indicated that the two giants will be colliding in the following year’s WrestleMania. In fact, Show challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 33 during the ESPY Awards and Shaq didn’t hesitate to accept the proposal.

Heart of the matter

It is safe to remark that Big Show alone has been hyping up this potential WrestleMania match from time to time. In the recent interview with WWE.com, Show claimed that he is indeed serious regarding the match as he believes that WrestleMania 33 can very well be his final WrestleMania. He has been a part of the pro-wrestling industry for more than 22 years and he desires to finish off in style.

Moreover, Show considers that he is ‘favoring’ Shaq by allowing him to step inside the squared circle with a veteran of the business at the biggest event of sports entertainment. The fact that the NBA legend is not showing much interest to counter the remarks made by him on Twitter and several others interviews, has forced Show to believe that Shaq is nothing but afraid to fight the ‘World’s largest athlete’.

What’s next?

WrestleMania 33 is almost a month away and anything can happen between this period. We may see a WWE return of Shaquille O’Neil, to build up towards the match at WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s take

Big Show is back on the WWE weekly shows and appears to be in the best shape of his life. His recent match against Braun Strowman on RAW proved that the ‘giant’ has is capable of pulling off the best match of the night.

If his rumoured WrestleMania 33 match with Shaq becomes a reality, it will be nothing short of a helluva encounter. This match also needs to happen as Big Show deserves one final WrestleMania moment in his illustrious career.