WWE Rumors: Erick Rowan cleared to wrestle

What’s the story?

ProWrestlingSheet reports that SmackDown Superstar Erick Rowan has been cleared by doctors to return to the ring.

He has been out of action since the Fall of 2016 but has been cleared just in time for WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

Rowan has been recovering from his torn rotator cuff surgery since October 2016 and was scheduled to return around this time.

This marks his second return from injury as he was also previously injured in 2015 following a torn bicep which had left him out of action until he returned for the Wyatt Family’s feud against Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

Rowan’s latest injury had occurred just before the Wyatts’ feud with Randy Orton kicked off.

Since that time, Orton has joined the Wyatt Family and has helped them to secure their first titles as a group. Orton would go on to win the 2017 Royal Rumble while Bray Wyatt would win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Orton has since turned on Bray Wyatt by burning down the Wyatt cabin and compound, along with the remains of Sister Abigail.

The Heart of the matter

The timing of Rowan’s return could have some major implications for WrestleMania.

With Luke Harper having his problems with Bray for continuing to trust Orton and with the revelation of Orton’s desire to pursue the WWE Championship, this could lead to Rowan playing a big role in the WWE Championship picture.

The WWE could have him show up at WrestleMania to distract Orton and secure the victory for Wyatt or they could wait later down the line for their inevitable rematch. Either way, Rowan being back now couldn’t have come at a better timing for the WWE.

What’s next?

There’s still a little more than a month left until WrestleMania 33 so the WWE will have to decide as soon as possible if they want Rowan to be a part of The Wyatt Family storyline heading into WrestleMania.

The only way to know for sure would be to tune into SmackDown next week and see if anything becomes of this.

Sportskeeda’s take

The WWE’s storyline for the Wyatt Family seems straightforward at this point and Rowan’s presence could help shake it up.

If the WWE Championship match ends up being a triple threat match between Orton, Harper and Wyatt, then Rowan showing up and siding with one of the three men would definitely help make the storyline less predictable.

Tweet speak:

Though Rowan hasn’t been interacting with most of his fans on twitter, he still has managed to release a series of videos that have left many fans questioning their meaning. His latest one was tweeted today and this may be his way of informing the fans that he will return soon.

Surrounded are we, by images that startle us most. — Erick Rowan (@ERICKROWAN) February 12, 2017

