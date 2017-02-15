WWE Rumours: Reason why WWE nixed the Emmalina character

Why did they nix the character so quickly?

They didn’t even give it a full chance, but why?

What’s the story?

According to a story from prowrestlingsheet.com, the Emmalina character was nixed after multiple rehearsals before Raw last night.

In case you didn’t know...

Emma suffered a ruptured disc in May of 2016 and had to have surgery to repair it. Debut vignettes for the Emmalina character started airing on October 3rd, 2016.

The heart of the matter

Based on the report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, there were supposedly some pretty big plans for the character. However, after going through several rehearsals, WWE producers came to the realisation that Emma could not deliver on their vision for the character.

The story’s sources told them that the Emmalina character was supposed to be somewhat of a tribute to characters such as The Kat and Sable. Unfortunately for the future of the character, delays occurred when officials thought that Emma wasn’t fully committed to the role.

Also read: WWE News: Emma comments about not getting opportunities in WWE

Therefore, the WWE appears to have decided to just allow Emma to go back to her evil heel character that she was playing before she left for surgery.

It was also noted that producers are still behind the concept of the character completely, so it is entirely possible that the character will be reserved for a talent that can pull off what the WWE officials are envisioning.

Emma did indeed return to Raw last night and debuted the character of Emmalina, saying that we had waited for seventeen weeks for the transformation of Emma into Emmalina. Now that the transition had been made, it was time to transform from Emmalina to Emma. She then abruptly left.

What’s next?

As of now, there is no official word on whether Emma will be back soon, or if it’s going to take another seventeen weeks for her to transition back into her old persona.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Emma is an immensely talented women’s wrestler, and she may have just avoided the death of her career. The Emmalina character had already become sort of a running joke in many circles of professional wrestling fans.

There’s nothing to say on whether the character would have succeeded or failed, but a talented wrestler such as Emma doesn’t need that kind of an over the top character.

There was absolutely nothing wrong with the character that she was playing before she left and the only reason we can think that this was even attempted is because Dana Brooke has moved on to being Charlotte’s protege now.

It’s possible that the higher-ups in WWE didn’t want Charlotte or Emma to look bad by having Dana choose between them in character, so this may have been their answer to that issue. Regardless, we can’t wait to see Emma back in the ring... whenever that may be.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com