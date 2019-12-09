Rusev hits back at fan suggesting him to join Luke Harper

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 11:20 IST SHARE

Rusev and Luke Harper

Following Luke Harper's release from WWE, several Pro Wrestling personalities took to social media to heap praise on the former Wyatt Family member. WWE Superstar Rusev posted a heartfelt tweet reacting to Harper's release, deeming him as "one of the best". Following his tweet, one fan chimed in and suggested that The Bulgarian Brute should join Harper.

It's no secret that a large group of fans is incredibly unhappy with the ongoing storyline involving Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley. The angle, though garnering huge numbers on social media, is consistently being slammed by the fans on Twitter.

Recently, AEW star Jake Hager had also advised him to leave Lana as well as the company he currently works at.

Coming back to the news about the misfiring fan tweet, The Bulgarian Brute wasn't in the mood for negativity, and fired back soon after. Check out the entire exchange between Rusev and the fan below:

Wy don't you join him. — .Christina. (@91gurlchris) December 8, 2019

Because that’s not how you spell WHY https://t.co/PtNcw41vcJ — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 8, 2019

Also read: WWE Superstar recalls incident where Luke Harper saved him from a broken neck, gives his best wishes

The controversial angle that isn't being received well by the fans saw Lana turning on Rusev and aligning with Bobby Lashley. It kicked off on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW, wherein a returning Lashley and The Ravishing Russian joined forces on the ramp. On tomorrow's RAW, Rusev and Lana are set to 'officially divorce'.