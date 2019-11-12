Rusev responds to fan telling him to join AEW

Rusev is involved in one of WWE's biggest storylines

The love triangle storyline between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana has been the talk of the WWE Universe over the last month.

Recently, Rusev took to Twitter to hit back at a fan who wrote that WWE should end the storyline without an explanation, while AEW’s Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) tweeted that his former on-screen rival should leave Lana and WWE.

The three-time United States Champion has now used social media once again to interact with those who do not like the storyline.

Responding to somebody who said he will earn their respect if he joins AEW, Rusev said “This is not about you or me,” and he followed up by telling another fan that he is currently doing a job that he dreamed of since he was five years old.

This is not about you or me https://t.co/7jToulmTgT — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 11, 2019

Why would i hate my job? It’s been my dream since i was 5 years old. Dream on https://t.co/dEYlHhpyqc — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 11, 2019

What’s next for Rusev in WWE?

Given the surprising developments that have taken place in recent weeks, it is difficult to predict anything that will happen next in the RAW love triangle storyline.

On last week’s episode, Bobby Lashley claimed that he had suffered a groin injury whilst sharing Lana’s company, which meant he was unable to face Rusev. Drew McIntyre volunteered instead, but the match soon came to an abrupt end when Lashley hit “The Bulgarian Brute” with a crutch.

A one-on-one match between Rusev and Lashley is yet to happen since the storyline began.

