Rusev to reunite with long-lost manager after 10 years? It's not Lana

Rusev is back in WWE! After half a decade away from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, The Bulgarian Brute made his return just a few weeks ago. He then had his return match on this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Notably, Rusev isn't joined by his wife and former manager, Lana, aka CJ Perry. This is surprising, as he tends to reach greater heights with somebody by his side. However, Summer Rae is someone from his past who could step up and manage the Bulgarian star.

Summer Rae is a WWE veteran. She was part of FCW toward the tail end of the developmental territory's existence before becoming one of the early main characters of NXT. She later made her way to the main roster, and in 2015, the charismatic female star began to interact with The Bulgarian Brute.

At one point, Lana and Rusev split up. Lana was with Dolph Ziggler, and Summer started working with the former United States Champion. They worked well together, but things went awry when Summer attempted to marry The Bulgarian Brute.

That drama is likely in the past, however. Summer could return to Sports Entertainment on a full-time basis after nine years away—that, of course, excludes a 2022 Royal Rumble appearance. She could then help lead the powerful superstar to new heights.

Summer Rae could manage a collection of stars beyond just Rusev

If Summer Rae takes the lead with promos and perhaps uses the fine art of manipulation to help Rusev get ahead, there is little doubt that the two could make a dangerous combination. The brutish star is a threat on his own, so combined, they'd be a superpower of sorts.

With that being said, Summer wouldn't have to solely manage The Bulgarian Brute. Like many great managers from the past, she could lead a stable of stars.

For example, The War Raiders are a great tag team on Monday Night RAW. The WWE stars would likely benefit from a manager who can speak for the duo and lead them into battle. Summer Rae could be that manager.

On the women's division, somebody like Kiana James or Zoey Stark could benefit from Summer Rae's leadership. Her experience would help James excel, and her charisma could aid Zoey Stark, who is otherwise stagnant at the moment.

If Summer is managing Rusev, The War Raiders, Zoey Stark, and even Kiana James, RAW and WWE could look completely different moving forward.

