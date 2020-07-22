Former WWE Superstar Rusev recently revealed a very interesting story on his Twitch stream. During their European tour, WWE Superstars had a conversation about who is the most handsome, sexiest man in WWE.

The contenders for the title were Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and Shinsuke Nakamura, who as per Rusev is like a God in Japan and all girls probably throw themselves at him. In the end, it was the Apex Predator who won. Rusev said - "because men and women want Randy Orton".

“We had a discussion in Europe — in Europe, we’re always together because we travel on the bus and plane together, most of us train together, we’re always together — we discussed ‘who is the most handsome man in WWE?’ I think it started by popularity and then we figured out most handsome. Maybe it was the most sexy. Something of that degree. The nominees were Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and [Shinsuke Nakamura]. In Japan, Shin is like a God, right? Probably all the girls throw themselves at him. That’s what we were thinking about Randy and Jeff. They are very good looking men and everybody desires them. I think Randy won because men, and women, want Randy Orton.” (H/T Fightful)

Rusev mentioned though that his wife, WWE Superstar Lana, finds him to be the most handsome man!

Rusev's post WWE career

Rusev was one of the several WWE Superstars who were released by the company in April 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. Since then, there has been speculation of him joining Impact Wrestling or AEW, but no confirmation has come from Rusev about his next destination as a pro wrestler.

Meanwhile, Rusev, who is now known as Miro, keeps himself busy as a Twitch streamer, where he interacts with his fans. Last week, he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, but was absolutely positive of recovering from it.

He recently shared a picture of himself while responding to Roman Reigns' Instagram post. From the looks of it, the three-time WWE United States Champion is keeping himself in a great shape even after his WWE run.