Rusev reveals details about his contractual situation in WWE

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 10:40 IST SHARE

Rusev

WWE RAW Superstar Rusev is currently in a controversial storyline involving real-life wife Lana, and Bobby Lashley. The storyline has been panned by fans and critics but WWE seem to want to continue with it.

Fans on social media have outraged over the storyline, while even some in the company have publicly criticised it.

A social media user lamented the current situation in pro wrestling, where he mentioned that Rusev had signed a new contract, to which the RAW Superstar replied:

WWE have their stars on 5 year deals, and you just don't see how any of these guys are going to reach their potential. Rusev made a huge mistake re-signing. Thing is, outside of WWE, AEW is a new company and NJPW are growing here, but I can't see anyone making the waves WCW did. — Lee Shellum (@Shellum_Lee) November 17, 2019

Has Rusev signed a new deal?

Rusev replied to the tweet by effectively saying that he hasn't signed a new contract with WWE.

Who said I’ve re signed !?!? https://t.co/on23dYI6O0 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 17, 2019

Recent reports had indicated that Rusev had signed a new deal with WWE, putting to bed rumours of interest from AEW to sign the Bulgarian Brute. But, it appears that may not be the case. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer had also reported earlier this year that Rusev was in negotiations with WWE over a new contract.

The storyline featuring Rusev, Bobby Lashley, and Lana will continue as per reports, with Rusev and Lashley set to face off in a singles match next month at Starrcade.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!