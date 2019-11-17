WWE Rumor Roundup: Controversial RAW storyline's future, surprising title match for The Fiend next month, WrestleMania 36 issues, and more - 16th November 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Nov 2019, 01:24 IST SHARE

This week's episode of SmackDown was the penultimate one before Survivor Series. Matches for Survivor Series were set on the Blue brand, with NXT playing a big role once again.

The Universal Title match for Survivor Series was also set, while NXT's Superstars added more fuel to the fire in their feuds with SmackDown Superstars.

On that note, let's take a look at today's WWE rumor roundup:

#1 Future of Bobby Lashley-Lana-Rusev storyline

The storyline involving Lana, Bobby Lashley, and Rusev has been panned by fans and critics. But, it seems that WWE may continue with the storyline, as per Wrestling Observer.

Lashley and Rusev will not face off at Survivor Series, which happens later this month, as there are several matches already set for the PPV. They will not battle it out at that PPV, which means that they could possibly face off against each other at TLC, or perhaps next year at Royal Rumble, which is the first PPV of 2020. They are, however, set to face off against each other at Starrcade.

This past week on RAW, Lana said that she was pregnant with Rusev's child.

This storyline has been downright ridiculous, but there seems to be no end to it at the moment. Many in WWE have been critical of the storyline, with Corey Graves calling it a "car crash storyline".

“In no way, shape or form am I speaking ill of the people involved in this. Maybe it’s just not my flavour of ice cream. I guess a lot more people enjoy car crashes than I do.”

Advertisement

Booker T was also critical of it on WWE Backstage this past week, calling the storyline a "disaster".

"Here's the thing we also need to look at though. All WWE fans are constantly clamoring for the Attitude Era days, so we give them a little bit of it, and yeah sure it's been a disaster, but what is that right footing?"

1 / 4 NEXT