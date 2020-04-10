Rusev shares two little-known facts about Scott Dawson after WWE exit news

After WWE announced the news that The Revival have been released from their contracts, Rusev took to Twitter to reveal that he and Scott Dawson almost won the NXT Tag Team titles earlier in their careers.

The two men only joined forces on three occasions on NXT programming, with their final match as a duo coming against Big Cass & Enzo Amore in September 2013.

At the previous NXT taping in August 2013, the match between Rusev & Dawson and Cass & Amore came to an abrupt end when the referee ruled that Dawson stayed in the ring for too long after he had already tagged in Rusev.

As the RAW Superstar mentions in the following tweet, this prompted the referee to disqualify the team, even though the match was originally scheduled to have a different finish.

Little know fact! me and @ScottDawsonWWE almost became NXT tag champs. Also we Got shoot DQed in a match. Love ya bud. See you soon....... calm down everybody! PS love the dishwasher too. #workhorse pic.twitter.com/uKfn89vUm7 — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 10, 2020

Rusev and Scott Dawson: What happened next?

Rusev became a dominant singles competitor in NXT following his brief alliance with Scott Dawson. He went on to appear in the Royal Rumble in January 2014 before permanently joining the main roster in April 2014.

While Rusev flourished on RAW and SmackDown, Dawson formed a new tag team with Dash Wilder in June 2014. Originally known as The Mechanics, the duo later referred to themselves as The Revival and they quickly became one of the most impressive tag teams in all of WWE.