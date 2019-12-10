Rusev vs Bobby Lashley announced for WWE TLC 2019

Montez Ford bringing the swag in a unique way

After weeks of slugging it out on WWE RAW, Rusev will finally take on Bobby Lashley in a Tables match that has been announced for WWE TLC that will take place this Sunday. The match was announced by Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits in a funny backstage skit.

Rusev's feud with Lashley

Rusev has been at Bobby Lashley's throat ever since he got involved in an extramarital affair with his wife, Lana. Over the few weeks, Rusev has been getting the better of The All Mighty and both Lashley and Lana were arrested last night on RAW at Nashville, Tennesee after one of the police officers gave the reason that he was a fan of WWE and did not like how Rusev was treated by the duo.

Tonight's episode of the Red brand emanated from Greenville, South Carolina and opened with a divorce segment between Lana and Rusev. After getting yelled at by Lana over an argument as to who was to get the custody of their pet dog, and the WWE Universe being blamed by The Ravishing Russian for their marriage problems, Rusev agreed to divorce Lana on the condition that he gets to have a match with Lashley.

The former Intercontinental Champion then interfered in the divorce signings and tried to make matters worse for Rusev by promising to marry Lana once the divorce was finalized. The Super Athlete agreed and got his hands on Lashley by putting him through the divorce table that was in the middle of the ring.