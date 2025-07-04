Ruthless Aggression Era icon to retire, Nick Aldis removed as WWE General Manager? 5 Predictions for SmackDown for the rest of 2025

WWE SmackDown is currently running under the supervision of Nick Aldis. The National Treasure has been working exceptionally well since assuming the role of General Manager. Additionally, the blue brand continues to feature the Bloodline Saga as part of the Friday Night Show.

Ad

As of now, Roman Reigns is absent from the Stamford-based promotion; however, he is officially part of the blue brand. In this article, we will make five predictions for SmackDown for the remainder of 2025, which could shake up the entire landscape of the show.

#5. Nick Aldis might step down as SmackDown General Manager

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

One of the predictions is related to Nick Aldis, who may step down from his authority role before the end of 2025. Before making his WWE debut, Nick was active in the squared circle and is a two-time NWA World's Heavyweight Champion.

Already, during an interview, the GM of SmackDown stated that he is not at peace with his in-ring career. He asserted that at this stage, he had earned at least one more match.

Ad

WWE has already dropped hints of the National Treasure making his in-ring return, as he was attacked by Randy Orton many times. Considering all this, Nick Aldis may return to the in-ring competition after stepping down from his role and duties as GM.

#4. Drew McIntyre retires John Cena and becomes the face of the blue brand

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre is currently absent from WWE due to a real-life injury. The Scottish Warrior is part of the SmackDown brand. Regarding John Cena, the Franchise Player is nearing the end of his in-ring career, as he is set to retire at the end of 2025.

One of the potential names who could clash against Cena in his final match could be Drew McIntyre. The Scottishman has a past with the Last Real Champion, but they are yet to lock horns in John Cena's retirement tour.

Ad

McIntyre retiring the Ruthless Aggression Era icon in his last showdown could be a torch-passing moment, giving Drew's career a massive boost as well. The 17-time World Champion is presently portraying the villainous character.

#3. Roman Reigns might leave the WWE SmackDown brand

Roman Reigns' return to WWE is expected to unfold soon. The OTC is expected to be part of SummerSlam 2025. The Head of the Table was destroyed by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on his last appearance.

Ad

So, Reigns is anticipated to seek vengeance against the Visionary upon his comeback. It's crucial to note that the Architect and his entire group are part of the red brand. This means that if WWE wants to have a full-fledged feud between the former Shield members, they need the OTC as part of Monday Night RAW.

This sparks the prediction that Roman Reigns may potentially leave SmackDown in 2025 and join RAW.

Ad

#2. CM Punk might join the blue brand

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins appears to be a never-ending saga. Both stars never hesitate to express their hatred against each other. However, to officially end the rivalry between them, WWE might opt for the direction of the Voice of the Voiceless joining the blue brand.

This move will keep Rollins and Punk separate from each other. Additionally, if Roman shifts to RAW, Punk could be a great replacement for his spot on Friday Night SmackDown.

Ad

#1. Solo Sikoa might leave the Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline Saga witnessed a major development at WWE Night of Champions 2025 when Solo Sikoa dethroned Jacob Fatu to become the new US Champion. This was done when Tala Tonga made his debut, and a returning Tonga Loa aided the former Ula Fala holder.

Meanwhile, in the forthcoming months, the family drama is expected to feature more twists and turns. One potential development could be Solo leaving the faction after a betrayal.

Similar to Fatu, Tala Tonga might realise that Sikoa is trying to control him. Frustrated by this, he would eventually stand against him, leading to the Bloodline Leader leaving the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!