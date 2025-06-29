After Tala Tonga, 3 stars who can join Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline in WWE

The Bloodline saga has been featuring major twists and turns every week in WWE since the beginning, and fans have still not been able to believe how far the story has come. Since 2020, the story has featured some major twists and turns, and one of them was witnessed at Money in the Bank last month when Jacob Fatu shocked the world by betraying Solo Sikoa.
Fatu defended his United States Championship against his former Tribal Chief last night at WWE Night of Champions. Both men had been teasing a feud against each other for months now, and the match finally took place in Riyadh, but ended up being quite rough for The Samoan Werewolf.
After gaining momentum over the past few weeks, Fatu ended up with a big loss at Night of Champions, despite it not being clean. Meanwhile, Tonga Loa made a surprising return to WWE for the first time since Survivor Series to add some twist to the tale and help Solo Sikoa get the upper hand.
After JC Mateo and Tonga Loa couldn’t help Sikoa finish the job, Hikuleo (now known as Tala Tonga) made his long-awaited debut in the company to finally help Sikoa win the title. Now that another new member was added to Solo's faction, the group looks as stacked as it ever was. However, there could be another twist incoming, leading to more members joining the stable.
On that note, let’s check out a few names who could join Sikoa's faction in the near future:
#3. OG Bloodline member Jimmy Uso
Jimmy Uso, an OG Bloodline member, has been targeted by Sikoa's group for quite some time now. Over the past few weeks, Jacob Fatu and Jimmy have been featured on the same side, trying to even the numbers against Solo and his allies.
However, considering the surprises that have been witnessed in the past, a big one might be on the horizon yet again. Jimmy Uso could make headlines by shocking the world and betraying Fatu, to join Solo Sikoa and strengthen his faction even further.
#2. Tama Tonga
Another member of the new Bloodline who walked alongside Jacob Fatu was Tama Tonga. Though the star has not appeared in WWE since April due to an injury he picked up around WrestleMania season, he had been one of Fatu’s biggest supporters when Solo Sikoa was nowhere to be found earlier this year.
That being said, he had never really turned his back on Solo Sikoa, and if Tama Tonga returns, he could also end up betraying the former United States Champion and aligning himself with Solo Sikoa and his group of massive names.
#1. Zilla Fatu
One of the youngest and most impressive real-life Bloodline members is Zilla Fatu, who might be on the horizon for making his WWE debut as well. Fans have been expecting the legendary late Umaga's son to sign with the Stamford-based company for months now, but things haven’t really come to fruition yet.
Considering the likely revival of the Bloodline storyline, WWE could add Zilla Fatu in the mix, who could join Solo Sikoa to make the faction one of the most powerful and dominant ones in the history of pro wrestling.
With a lot of possibilities open for WWE, only time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.
