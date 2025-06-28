After Hikuleo and Tonga Loa, another member to join Solo Sikoa after Night of Champions? Potential explored 

  • home icon
By Parth Pujara
Published Jun 28, 2025 20:39 GMT
Solo Sikoa won the US Title at Night of Champions. [Image credit: WWE's X/Twitter handle]

Solo Sikoa's alliance just got stronger at Night of Champions. Thanks to Hikuleo, who made his WWE TV debut and the return of Tonga Loa, Sikoa walked out of Riyadh as the new United States Champion. However, the villainous alliance may soon be joined by another member in the form of Tama Tonga.

The bout between The Street Champion and The Samoan Werewolf was bombarded with interferences. Sikoa's stablemate, JC Mateo, was bound to get involved at some point, and he did. However, the interference did not stop there, as Tonga Loa made his return and attacked Jacob Fatu. The latter was able to neutralize both Mateo and Loa before the shocking arrival of Hikuleo led to Sikoa picking up the win.

Both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa were out with injuries when JC Mateo made his debut, and Jacob's turn on Solo Sikoa, which raised questions about the Tongans standing between Sikoa and Jacob.

With Tonga Loa's return clearing things up about his stance, his brother, Tama Tonga, could soon follow suit. The former NJPW star reacted to the chaotic events of Night of Champions with a cryptic GIF, adding fuel to the fire.

While Sikoa did manage to win the US Title from The Samoan Werewolf, he will now have to suffer the wrath of an irate Jacob Fatu. Solo Sikoa may need all the help he can get, and that's where Tama Tonga's return could come in. The 42-year-old star has been out of action since April of this year with an injury. Upon his return, he could join Solo's villainous alliance.

A five-man faction consisting of Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Hikuleo could spell trouble for the rest of the roster. With the numbers game back in Sikoa's favor, The Street Champion may hold on to the United States Championship for a long time.

That said, it is worth noting that this scenario is only speculative at this point. Only time will tell how Tama Tonga's return to the Stamford-based promotion plays out.

Triple H comments on Hikuleo helping

Solo Sikoa to win the US Title at Night of Champions

While Hikuleo has competed in a dark match earlier this month, Night of Champions marked his official debut in the Stamford-based promotion. The 34-year-old reportedly signed with WWE in July 2024.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reacted to the former NJPW star's debut on X/Twitter.

"By any means necessary…#WWENOC," wrote Triple H.

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative regime books Hikuleo in the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
