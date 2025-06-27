Solo Sikoa to introduce his Bloodline 2.0 against Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa is set to challenge his former stablemate, Jacob Fatu, for the United States Championship at Night of Champions. At Money in the Bank last month, Jacob Fatu finally gave an ultimatum to Sikoa as he prevented The Street Champion from winning the Men's MITB Ladder Match, changing his stance from "I love you" to "I hate you, Solo." The slow-burn rivalry has finally hit the next gear as the two Samoans are set to collide at Night of Champions with the US Title on the line.

Solo Sikoa is known to have a plan for every situation, and the match against The Samoan Werewolf could be no different. The Street Champion may have a massive surprise up his sleeve on Saturday in the form of a brand new version of The Bloodline.

On this week's edition of SmackDown, once the technical difficulties were sorted, Solo Sikoa was seen talking to his stablemate, JC Mateo. Sikoa noted that after this weekend, everyone would see that they were just getting started, potentially hinting that something big might happen tomorrow.

While Sikoa has backup in the form of JC Mateo, Jacob Fatu has also found an ally in Jimmy Uso. Big Jim went one-on-one with Mateo on this week's edition of SmackDown. After a little distraction from Sikoa, Mateo was able to put away the former tag team champion. After the match, Sikoa and Mateo launched an attack on Uso before Jacob Fatu made the save. Later on the show, Big Jim gave a nod of respect to The Samoan Werewolf.

While the numbers game may not be working in Solo Sikoa's favor right now, it could soon change at Night of Champions. The Street Champion could be reunited with the returning Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, who were out of action with injuries. However, the Tongans' return may not be enough to put Jacob off his game, as he might see it coming.

To catch The Samoan Werewolf off-guard, Sikoa could introduce Hikuleo as his wild card. The former NJPW star debuted in a dark match before SmackDown on June 13. This could have been done as a test run, and the 34-year-old star could make a major impact at the PLE by joining forces with Sikoa and his group. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo could join Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo to form The Bloodline 2.0 at Night of Champions.

While it could be exciting, it is worth noting that the aforementioned scenario is only speculative. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative regime has in store for Night of Champions.

Solo Sikoa could win the United States Championship at Night of Champions

If Solo Sikoa manages to form The Bloodline 2.0 at Night of Champions, it would not be surprising if he walked out of Riyadh with the United States Championship around his waist. The 32-year-old star has managed to impress fans with his performances lately. While his stint as 'The New Tribal Chief' might not have worked out the way he expected, Sikoa seems to have finally found a character that the audience can appreciate.

At Night of Champions, Sikoa could bring the gold back to his family and teach Jacob Fatu a lesson for his defiance. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the clash between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

