Sad ending incoming for WWE SummerSlam 2023? Small change that hints at it

WWE SummerSlam 2023 might be a massive event because the company has made one of its most audacious booking decisions in recent memory by having Jey Uso pin Roman Reigns at the Money in the Bank PLE last weekend.

This marked the first time Roman Reigns was pinned in three years, and since Jey was the one to do so, he now seems destined to face The Tribal Chief for his title at SummerSlam 2023.

The only way to end the disputes between the two former Bloodline brothers is to face off against one another, and given that Jey pinned Roman in London, WWE might give him a good shot at Reigns' title again at the summer's biggest event. However, Jey vs. Reigns has not yet been officially confirmed for the SummerSlam event.

Given that The Tribal Chief is currently undefeated in singles competition, the result may resemble the Hell in a Cell 2020 match between Jey and Roman, where Jimmy Uso withdrew to save his brother.

The fact that WWE now refers to SummerSlam as the biggest event of the summer rather than the biggest party of the summer is a hint that something tragic could transpire at the upcoming premium live event.

Roman serves as the company's most prominent heel. It's safe to assume that Reigns won't be dropping his championship any time soon. The sole purpose of the match will be for Reigns to completely eviscerate Jey to regain his heat.

SummerSlam 2023 will be held in a huge venue

The last time a WWE PLE was held at Detroit's Ford Field was WrestleMania 23 in 2007, which drew a record-breaking crowd of more than 80,000 spectators. SummerSlam 2023 will be the next PLE there. The corporation will certainly want to recreate the ambiance.

The WWE's ability to generate such sizable crowds is not a recent development. The SummerSlam event from the previous year attracted more than 48,000 fans. SummerSlam 2023 will make an effort to duplicate this success, and with The Tribal Chief scheduled to appear in the event, it might not be a difficult assignment to pull off.

