Impact Wrestling News: Sami Callihan calls out ROH and Chris Jericho

Sami Callihan feels disrespected by the wrestling world.

Bushboy65
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News 03 Jun 2018, 05:52 IST
54

The
Sami Callihan demands respect from ROH and Chris Jericho

What's the story?

Sami Callihan has been a controversial figure throughout the year of 2018. Between the Eddie Edwards incident and his responses afterward, Callihan has gotten a lot of heat from fans and wrestling personalities alike.

Now it seems that 'The Draw' is looking to get the attention of Ring of Honor and Chris Jericho in his latest rant.

In case you didn't know...

Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea takes place in late October this year. Jericho's cruise has already booked the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody, The Young Bucks, Dalton Castle and many more, featuring the Sea of Honor tournament presented by Ring of Honor.

The cruise features talent from ROH, NJPW, and other promotions.

The month before that, All In is scheduled to take place. The event, which came about after Dave Meltzer said he didn't believe ROH could sell out 10,000 seats, has become an all-star show of veteran stars along with the newest generation, bringing in the best of ROH, NJPW, and the rest of the wrestling world.

The heart of the matter

Impact Wrestling released another video of Callihan, and this time the leader of OVE called out Jericho and ROH for not booking him for their upcoming events.


Callihan stated that he doesn't care who he offends and that he's ready to go anywhere to put on a show. He went on to say that he's sick of being disrespected by the wrestling world. Jericho retweeted the video, seemingly pondering the idea of bringing Callihan on board.


What's next?

Callihan has an unsanctioned street fight with Edwards next week and plans on putting down the former world champion once and for all. Callihan tweeted that the blood of Sami Callihan is on the hands of Don Callis.

Do you think Callihan's recent rant will get him added to those events? Could this lead to an eventual working relationship between ROH and Impact Wrestling?

Impact Wrestling Chris Jericho Sami Callihan
