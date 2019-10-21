Sami Callihan discusses Impact Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard & Jim Cornette (Exclusive)

Sami Callihan opened up to us about being "really good at professional wrestling"

For Episode 14 of Dropkick DiSKussions, I had the pleasure of chatting with the man who challenged Brian Cage at Impact Wrestling’s recent Bound For Glory pay-per-view, speaking with him shortly before the event.

Sami Callihan has been involved in one of professional wrestling's hottest and most talked about rivalries of 2019, and I had to ask him all about the feud and The Draw's attack on Melissa Santos.

I was also intrigued by what Callihan thought of Jim Cornette's slightly unpleasant comments about him, and of course The Draw's upcoming Insane Championship Wrestling debut against BT Gunn in Glasgow.

You can watch the entire interview below, or read on for the entire transcript.

Now, I need to start at what, in my opinion, was one of the biggest rivalries of 2019 in wrestling. Yourself and Tessa Blanchard. That Slammiversary match was just incredible and it was one of many where you tore the house down...

Yeah, we just wrestled again at my company, The Wrestling Revolver, which you can check out on the HighSpots Wrestling Network as well as all social media platforms at PWRevolver and on the website, ProWrestlingRevolver.com.

Me and Tessa actually went to battle again and this time it was in an Ohio Street fight. Each time it gets crazier, a little crazier, a little crazier. Tessa Blanchard, I never thought I would have said this in 100 years but Tessa Blanchard has become one of the biggest rivalries of my career.

She's incredible and I think you guys tear the house down every single time I've seen you.

I tear the house down at everything I do, I'm kind of really good at professional wrestling.

I completely agree, not that that matters. Moving on... You're no stranger to fighting against the opposite gender. We saw that recently when you beat up Melissa Santos on Cage's wedding night. My only question is - why?

Why not? It's nothing that hasn't been done in the Attitude Era. Everyone wanted the Attitude Era back and I think Impact Wrestling is the first company to kind of give it back to them.

They're not afraid to get a little edgy, they'll cross that line, not afraid to offend some people and upset some people.

People have been turning up to WWE and everywhere else, wanting that Attitude Era-style wrestling and Impact Wrestling is the only company around the world on a national level or a worldwide level that's giving that back.

One of the biggest influences of my career is Tommy Dreamer and he has Piledriven 150,000 women in his life.

