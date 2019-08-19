Sami Callihan: 'I mopped the floor with Tessa Blanchard' (Exclusive)

Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan are setting the world ablaze!

Who would have ever thought that the hottest feud in professional wrestling right now would pit the mean and nasty Sami Callihan against Tessa Blanchard? At a time when WWE shies away from inter-gender wrestling, Callihan and Blanchard wrestled in the main event of Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view and pretty much stole the show!

I had a chance to catch up with Sami Callihan during the Impact Wrestling Press Pass podcast, where he revealed a side to him that we're not used to usually seeing. Still choked up from the tragedy that happened in Dayton, Callihan addressed the audience as a human being, the man behind his heel persona.

I had a chance to ask him quite a lot of questions during the podcast about his feud with Tessa Blanchard, Rhyno's arrival, his best friend Jake Crist becoming the X-Division champion and also why he assaults his opponents with his own mucus. Here's a glimpse of our conversation.

Would you say that a Golden Draw outranks 'The Draw'?

Callihan: No. The Draw is just 'The Draw'. That's just the whole thing. You can add an extra Golden or an extra 'mini', but 'The Draw' is 'The Draw'. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if he wants to add anything.

Again, I don't know why you want to turn me and Jake against each other. Jake is my best friend and we're never going to fight. We're never actually going to fight. He's my best friend. I'm happy for him. Okay? Leave it at that.

Apart from Tessa Blanchard, are there other Knockouts that you want to face in the ring at Impact?

Callihan: Wrestled Taya at Lucha Underground. Had one of the best matches of the third season. I'd love to go toe-to-toe with Taya again. Or if the big girl Havok wants to go at it, we can go at it. We wrestled each other when we were younger on the independent scene and we tore it down.

I'm saying right now. I don't care if it's a man, female, animal. I'm going to have the Match of the Year with anyone that I wrestle.

Speaking of animals, what are your thoughts on Rhyno arriving at Impact?

Callihan: Rhyno can get his a** beat too. I'm happy that Rhyno's back. He's another big star. Another guy who's hungry. But having Rhyno at Impact is a great thing for me because I get a chance to beat him.

What did you think of your match with Tessa Blanchard going on after the World Title match at Slammiversary 2019?

Callihan: Well, it should have been the main event. I should be the main event of every Slammiversary. They tried not to put me in the main event last year with Pentagon Jr. and what happened? We had the match of the year. So me and Tessa Blanchard, history-making match in the main event of Slammiversary just makes sense. I have a pretty good feeling that that's going to win 'Match of the Year' for this year, as well.

How did you come up with the idea of making phlegm or mucus part of your gimmick in Impact Wrestling?

Callihan: Something that just kind of happened (laughs). I guess I'm just a dirty human being and it's one of the most disrespectful acts you can do to somebody.

Do you think that in due course of time, we could see Tessa Blanchard as the Impact Wrestling World Champion?

Callihan: When I become Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard will never beat me. Never beat me. I've beaten her two times in a row. I mopped the floor with Tessa Blanchard. She can be a good professional wrestler all she wants, but she's not The Draw.