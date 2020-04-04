Sami Callihan claims he knows who the mysterious hooded figure on WWE SmackDown is

For the past couple of weeks, every episode of WWE SmackDown has often witnessed random appearances of some mysterious glitches. Initially starting as a short ring of light, the glitches started becoming more elaborate and started lasting longer.

This has become one of the most interesting storylines currently on the Blue brand and fans have been speculating the tease of a brand new Superstar or a Superstar who might getting repackaged. The WWE Universe was not disappointed on this week's go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 36. The glitch involved itself with another interesting storyline on the Blue brand, the ongoing feud between Otis and Dolph Ziggler over Mandy Rose.

Otis who was supposed to go on a date with Mandy on the Valentine's Day episode of SmackDown received a text message from Mandy on that night which stated that Mandy would be late. Otis arrived on the location as per the timing mentioned by Mandy but was heartbroken to see The Golden Goddess enjoying her date with Dolph Ziggler.

Mandy later denied ever sending such a message and speculation suggested that someone was conspiring behind Otis and Mandy's back. Tonight's episode saw Ziggler taking on Otis' tag team partner Tucker in singles action which he lost via DQ after dropping Tucker head-first onto the steel ring steps.

Ziggler was ready to do more harm but was stopped by Mandy who came along with Sonya Deville and screamed at The Showoff to stop what he was doing. Otis also came out to make the save for Tucker but all five Superstars were shocked by the appearance of the glitch on the Titantron which showed the message that "the truth will be heard".

A mysterious hooded figure then appeared on the screen. The figure spoke in a voice that was altered to conceal his or her identity. Security footage from the past was shown which revealed that Sonya was the one who sent the infamous text message to Otis, pretending to be Mandy, while another piece of footage showed that she and Ziggler had conspired together to keep Otis out of Mandy's life.

While the wrestling world is abuzz with the appearance of this mystery man/woman who seems to be a some sort of hacker, former WWE Superstar Sami Callihan has taken to Twitter to post a cryptic message which hints that he might know the original identity of the mysterious figure.

Callihan who is a former Impact World Champion, took to Twitter to post a GIF file that showed the famous 'binary' opening credits of the blockbuster sci-fi film, 'The Matrix'. He said that he sees Mustafa Ali and that he sees everything which might mean that he suspects Mustafa Ali to be the mysterious figure behind the glitches and tonight's revelation.

Callihan who was known as Solomon Crowe during his stint with WWE NXT, also had the gimmick of a hacker and has seemingly brought back the tweaked version of that gimmick in Impact Wrestling.

Mustafa Ali, who is currently signed to WWE on their SmackDown brand, has not appeared on television for a while. Ever since the glitches started appearing, rumors have been circulating that stated Ali might be the person behind the glitches often shows ring of lit up circles and Ali carries that symbol on his ring attire.

It will be interesting to see which Superstar comes out as the mysterious figure. The reveal could come after WrestleMania and if it indeed turns out to be Ali it would be a welcome change for all.